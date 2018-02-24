Arsenal legend Martin Keown questions Mohamed Elneny’s role in Ostersunds' defeat

Arsenal legend Martin Keown disclosed that he is not impressed with Mohamed Elneny’s role in the Gunners’ 2-1 defeat to Ostersunds on Thursday.

Though Arsene Wenger’s men progressed to the last-16 of the Europa League with a 4-2 aggregate win, the Egypt international who played for the entire duration of the tie has been criticised for his performance.

The former England international faulted the midfielder for Ken Sema's goal that gave the Swedish top-flight a two-goal lead in the first half, after Hosam Aiesh opened the scoring for the visitors at the Emirates Stadium.

After citing Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets as example, Keown clarified what is expected of the 25-year-old who joined the north London outfit from Basel in January.

“Within the build-up for that, Elneny, I’m not sure he knows his role and responsibilities in midfield,” Keown told BTSport.

“I watched Rakitic and saw Busquets play the other evening and they sat in midfield.

“Elneny is running ahead of (Jack) Wilshere, Wilshere’s coming back and is the deep-lying man.

“Know your responsibility in the team, the protection is not there.

“You’ve got to protect these two young central defenders, especially when the two full-backs push forward like they do.”

Following their progress to the last-16 of the Europa League, Arsenal will lock horns with AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium on March 8.