Harry Gwala Stadium was the venue for the thrilling league encounter on Friday night to mark the 22nd round of the current campaign.

Maritzburg United 2-1 Platinum Stars: Fileccia's late double helps Team of Choice sink Dikwena

The Team of Choice went into this clash hoping for a third successive win in all competitions as they hosted the struggling Dikwena.

United came into this clash fresh from a Nedbank Cup win over Swallows FC and a league win over AmaZulu in the KwaZulu–Natal Derby and were in high spirits.

On the other hand, the former MTN8 Cup and Telkom Knockout Cup champions, Dikwena, came from a 1-0 loss to Baroka FC in the Ke Yona competition and a 0-0 draw against SuperSport United in the league.

Fadlu Davids’ men bagged a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, while Roger de Sa’s troops went to KZN chasing revenge and their first win of 2018.

For the hosts, the mission was to claim victory and consolidate their spot in the top eight as Stars were out to escape the relegation battle after spending the better part of the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League in the bottom half of the table.

Riyaad Norodien fired the visitors in front as early as the 13th minute when the former Ajax Cape Town man unleashed a rocket from a set-piece to beat Richard Ofori on his left corner.

The hosts would try and penetrate the visiting defence as Andrea Fileccia made a brilliant run into the box after the 25th minute, but he fell easily and protested for a penalty which was not awarded.

Frustration grew from the Maritzburg camp towards the 40th minute as they could not break down the solid Stars defence and Bokang Tlhone resorted to a long range effort, yet failed to trouble Dino Visser.

The side from the Natal Midlands didn't run out of creativity in the heart of the park and were awarded a set-piece on the stroke of half-time.

However, their effort could only hit the wall and it was cleared away from danger as the Phokeng-based side headed to the tunnel leading 1-0.

In their emergence from the tunnel, United continued where they left off in the first period, and Mohau Mokate’s cross was cleared off the line by Gift Sithole in the 50th minute as he clashed with Visser.

It was a one-way traffic as Pogiso Sanoka would come close to bagging an equaliser nine minutes later when Visser failed to collect the ball, as it slipped through his hands, only to be rescued by his upright.

The home fans could not practice patience on the stands as they called for William Twala to be substituted following some poor decision-making from the winger, and Davids heed the call after 70 minutes.

In search of an equaliser, Mxolisi Kunene replaced him but no immediate impact resulted from the change as Stars continued to survive the onslaught.

With two minutes left on the clock, Fileccia capitalised on a blunder by Visser and his defence to level matters, much to the delight of a decent crowd at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

However, drama would occur deep into stoppage time when Charles Baloyi conceded a penalty for a dubious tackle in the box, Fileccia stepped up to net the winner for the KZN side.

United are now second on the log standings with 34 points and just above Kaizer Chiefs due to their superior goal-difference.