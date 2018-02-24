Yanga are keeping tabs on Hassan Kabunda’s situation at Mwadui FC with a view to a possible move come end of this this season Goal has learned.

Yanga keen on Hassan Kabunda

Kabunda is currently out of the team due to a misunderstanding with the management which has arisen due to unpaid three months salaries.



Yanga’s player signing committee Chairman Hussein Nyika revealed to Goal that they are following the players situation and will be keen on the player should he become available.

"Kabunda is a very good and talented player. Yanga we need players like him to strengthen our team for next season, because we want the players that can be the replace Simon Msuva who joined Difaa Al Jadidah of Morocco early this season," said Nyika.

Kabunda's contract with Mwadui FC is expiring at the end of the season and the player is keen on signing a new deal.