This past week saw intense action in the AFC Champions League with the Matchday Two producing some exciting matches.

VOTE: Fans' Asian Player of the Week

Among all the stellar performances that we saw, we have picked out three standout performers for the fans to deliberate upon and decide whose contribution was the best of the lot.

Our first candidate is the Oscar of Shanghai SIPG. He was exceptional for the Chinese side in their 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory, grabbing a brace. He was named the Toyota Asian Player of the Week as well.

Our second candidate is Mu Kanazaki of Kashima Antlers who was named Goal's Player of the Week. The 29-year-old scored two goals as the Japanese side defeated Suwon Bluewings 2-1.

Our final candidate for the honour is Shanghai Shenhua's Fredy Guarin. The Colombian was brilliant in the midfield and scored a goal as well in Shenhua's 2-2 draw with Sydney FC.

So, you have all the details. Now get voting and help us determine who came up with the most impressive performance in Asia this week.