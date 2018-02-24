'We were a bit better than Ghana' - Dennerby pleased despite Nigeria loss

Nigeria women coach Thomas Dennerby says he is satisfied with his side's impressive display, insisting that they were a bit better than Ghana despite Thursday’s semi-final loss.

Alice Ogebe's first-half header fired the Super Falcons ahead but Faustina Ampah's strike forced them a 1-1 draw before they lost 5-4 on penalties at the Treichville Sports Park Stadium.

And the Swede admits disappointment in their defeat via penalty shootouts to Mercy Tagoe's ladies but he extolled the talented players in the team.

"The first twenty minutes was the best for this team in this tournament. It was a good game for us," Dennerby told Goal.

"We performed very well in those moments of the match and we scored a beautiful goal off a cross and a nice header.

"We created a lot of good chances to score but we couldn't take them and Ghana got an easy goal and it was 1-1. After that equalizer, Ghana got better and gathered more confidence.

"It was a game of two halves with both sides controlling the game. Nigeria was a little bit better through the ninety minutes."

"We had the best chances to score with ten minutes left in the game when Rasheedat (Ajibade) was in a very good position to score with the goalkeeper left to beat," he continued.

"I am not happy with the loss to Ghana but I’m satisfied with this performance of my young team because they really did their best and that what you can get from them as a coach.

"When it comes to penalties it can go either way. I am not worried about the talk about the late substitution of goalkeeper Chiamaka (Nnadozie) who had a good performance in goal for Rita.

"It not a good feeling for me when you have a stand out performance in goal and be removed at the closing of the game. "

The 58-year-old further appealed for patience from Nigerians as he desires to build a formidable Super Eagles squad capable of challenging for international honours.

"What must take some positives from the experience and exposure of the girls. I know Nigerians are not happy either but I have said before now that we should not expect too much from this young team," he added.

"I will urge them to remain patient. We must understand that we brought a young team made up of U20 players with few others playing in the local league.

The delight I have is that we have some skillful and technically gifted players from the domestic league. I am confident we will get better with time."

Having missed the final at the expense of Ghana, Nigeria will tackle Mali for the consolation bronze medal at the Robert Champoux Stadium on Saturday.