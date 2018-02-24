Kashima Antlers helped themselves to a vital away win on Wednesday when they came away with a 2-1 result from South Korea,defeating Suwon Bluewings.

AFC Champions League 2018: Goal's Player of the Week - Kashima Antlers' Mu Kanazaki

The three points on offer were claimed by the Japanese outfit, thanks to their 29-year-old midfielder Mu Kanazaki who bagged both the goals.

The Japanese side took the lead very early on as Kanazaki calmly sidefooted home after Yasushi Endo floated a pass in for him. Kanazaki made it 2-0 in the 59th minute when Endo swung in a fine cross. Kento Misao's effort was then nodded over the line by Kanazaki.

The 29-year-old boasted a 100% shooting accuracy in Suwon with his four shots on goal all on target. Kanazaki also won two duels and created one chance.

Ultimately, Kanazaki's sensational performance in Korea sees him named as this week's Goal's Asian Player of the Week!