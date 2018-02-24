The season started very differently for Pumas and Chivas.

Pumas vs Chivas: Live stream, starting lineup, kickoff time & match preview

After finishing dead last in the 2017 Apertura, Pumas stunned everyone by taking an early stranglehold on the No. 1 position in the table.

Chivas, meanwhile, struggled to get off the line, looking every bit a team that finished 13th the tournament before.

Fortunes have shifted a bit with Pumas entering Sunday's contest on the back of consecutive defeats while Chivas have drawn their last two - though they're still looking for their second win of the season.

Pumas vs. Chivas

Saturday, February 25

1 p.m. ET

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Pumas players

Goalkeepers

Saldivar, Magana, Castillo

Defenders

Van Rankin, Arribas, Quintana, Mendoza, Fuentes, Garcia, Jaquez, Gonzalez

Midfielders

Escamilla, Cabrera, Gonzalez, Jurado, Zamudio, Gallardo, Diaz, Calderon, Formica

Forwards

Barrera, Guerron, Alustiza, Figueroa, Asprilla, Acosta, Castillo, Torres



David Cabrera is suspended after being shown a red card in Pumas' defeat against Tijuana. Assistant coach Christian Ramirez also is suspended.

Potential starting XI: Saldivar; Van Rankin, Arribas, Quintana, Fuentes; Barrera, Diaz, Gonzalez, Gallardo; Alustiza; Castillo

Position Chivas players

Goalkeepers

Rodriguez, Cota, Jimenez

Defenders

Alanis, Slacido, Pereira, Marin, Hernandez, Sanchez, Basulto

Midfielders

Pineda, Lopez, Sandoval, Benitez, Pizarro, Perez, Cervantes, O. Macias

Forwards

Pulido, Brizuela, Zaldivar, C. Cisneros, R. Cisneros, J. Macias



Jair Pereira left Chivas' CONCACAF Champions League win over Cibao with an injury and won't be available for Sunday's contest. Hedgardo Marin remains out with a knee issue.

Potential starting XI: Cota; Sanchez, Salcido, Alanis, Hernandez; Lopez, Perez, Pineda, Pizarro; Godinez, Pulido

GAME PREVIEW

In some ways Chivas fans may be relieved.

They may not have blown out Caribbean champion Cibao in Thursday's CONCACAF Champions League matchup, but at least they showed they remember how to win in a 2-0 triumph.

It's happened just once in league play this season, but the team is showing gradual improvement after securing draws the last two times out, getting stalemates with Queretaro and Pachuca.

Matias Almeyda will have to turn to veteran Carlos Salcido once again in the center of defense after Jair Pereira left that match injures. Salcido likely will replace Pereira next to Oswaldo Alanis.

Pumas fans have seen their team win recently, but not recently enough. After starting the season hot and going atop Liga MX, Pumas now sit third after consecutive defeats.

Last week's match got away from Pumas even after Nicolas Castillo opened the scoring in the first minute. The club couldn't keep Tijuana from getting into the area and fell to Xolos 4-1.

Some of that was down to playing with 10-men, but both teams went into the halftime break at full strength and with Tijuana leading 3-1.

They'll need more from Marcelo Diaz in the midfield and from center back Alejandro Arribas and Luis Quintana - especially with David Cabrera suspended after his red card.

Chivas have been much stronger away from home this season than at the Estadio Chivas, but have the disadvantage of arriving late from the Dominican Republic, a complicated travel situation that may force Almeyda to lean on younger players. How they respond will determine whether or not the Guadalajara side can spring an upset.