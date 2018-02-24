Aaron Samuel joins Amkar Perm on loan from CSKA Moscow

Amkar Perm have confirmed the signing of Aaron Samuel on a temporary deal with no buy-out clause from league rivals CSKA Moscow.

The 23-year-old will join compatriots Fegor Ogude and Brian Idowu in Gadzhi Gadzhiev’s team after impressing during his trial where he garnered two goals.

Samuel who joined CSKA Moscow in 2016 endured a torrid time in the VEB Arena as he could only manage to score three goals in 21 games across three seasons.

The forward's addition could be a boost for the Red and Blacks who are fighting relegation in the Russian top-flight with 21 points from 20 games this campaign.

"Today, the leaders of Amkar and CSKA agreed that the 23-year-old Nigerian striker Aaron Olanare, whose rights belong to the army club, the rest of this season will hold in Perm on loan," read a statement on the club website.

Amkar Perm will resume for the second half of the Russian Premier League with a fixture against Zenit St Petersburg on March 3.