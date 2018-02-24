Ghana Premier League side Wafa have confirmed the signing of defender Konadu Yiadom from third-tier side Tema United in a three-year deal.

Wafa sign Yiadom in a three-year deal

The 17-year-old, who caught the eye of the Sogakope-based club last season, impressed the technical team after having a two-week trial with them.

"Wafa Academy is happy to announce the arrival of Konadu Yiadom. He is a young player with a lot of prospects and we believe he will have a good time here just like his predecessors," a club statement read.

Yiadom also expressed his happiness after joining the club and revealed that he hopes to earn first team spot soon in order to win a foreign contract.

"I'm happy of course and believe I made the best of decisions," he said.

"I have heard many good things about this club including players who have gotten better offers outside the country and hope to follow their footsteps.

"However, I'll like to earn a starting place before I aim at having a deal to Europe. I want to play as many games as possible to help my development," he added.

With defender Ibrahim Abukari injured and ruled out for almost three months, Yiadom is expected to partner Musah Nuhu as the two centre-backs in Wafa's set-up ahead of the new season.