On February 23, Chennaiyin restricted hosts Kerala Blasters to a draw as custodian Karanjit Singh pulled off a stellar performance to help his side clinch the all-important point.

ISL 2017-18: Happy to maintain the clean sheet, says Chennaiyin's John Gregory

With the league reaching its business end, head coach John Gregory claimed that playing at Kochi was a tough task. ‘’Coming here at this time of the season is possibly not the venue that I'd choose. I would rather come here back in November or December when things weren't going well. Kerala Blasters have been on a fantastic run of form, picking up points every game,’’ he expressed.

The gaffer praised Kerala attacker CK Vineeth for his display at Kochi and shared his relief conceding no goals on Friday evening. ‘’(CK) Vineeth played exceptionally well. We were without Mailson (Alves) so we had to adjust. I am particularly happy that we managed to keep the clean sheet,’’ he commented.

Lastly, speaking about striker Jeje Lalpekhlua, who has been absent from the scoresheet, Gregory stated that he is trying to offer rest to the Indian international who has been playing endlessly. ‘’It was win or bust for Kerala (Blasters). They are in a position where they can chuck everything at it. We isolated Jeje (Lalpekhlua) tonight. We thought (Mohammed) Rafi might come on and upset his former employers. I am trying to give Jeje (Lalpekhlua) a rest, he has been working hard,’’ he concluded.