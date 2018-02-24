Liverpool will attempt to maintain the pressure in the fight for second-place when they welcome West Ham to Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Reds, who are unbeaten in their last four games and beat Porto 5-0 in their previous match, are just two points behind Manchester United in the table.

West Ham, meanwhile, have been struggling in the division this season, but they will take confidence from their last game - a 2-0 win over Watford - which saw them end a four-game winless run.

However, the 4-1 beating they sustained at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's men in the reverse fixture back in November is still relatively fresh and will no doubt be lingering on their minds.

Game Liverpool vs West Ham

Date

Saturday February 24

Time

15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET

Stream (US only)

fubo TV (7-day free trial)



TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel

Online stream

CNBC / NBC Universo

fubo TV (7-day free trial)



In the United Kingdom (UK), the game cannot be watched live on TV because it falls within the blackout period. However, it can be followed live on Goal here and BBC's Match of the Day programme will have highlights later in the evening.

UK TV channel Online stream

BBC (highlights only)

N/A



Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool players

Goalkeepers

Karius, Mignolet, Ward

Defenders

Clyne, Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders

Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Woodburn, Paulinho

Forwards

Firmino, Salah, Mane, Ings, Solanke, Brewster



Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game and Klopp will have the luxury of a fully-fit panel to choose from.

Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Clyne have both recovered from injuries and should be available.

Potential Liverpool starting XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Position West Ham players

Goalkeepers

Adrian, Hart, Trott

Defenders

Reid, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Evra, Collins, Ogbonna, Byram, Masuaku, Neufville

Midfielders

Kouyate, Lanzini, Obiang, Mario, Noble, Haksabanovic, Antonio, Fernandes, Cullen, Quina, Holland, Rice, Johnson, Diangana

Forwards

Arnautovic, Carroll, Hugill, Hernandez



West Ham will be without Arthur Masuaku, who is serving a suspension, while Andy Carroll and Pedro Obiang are long-term absentees.

Defender Jose Fonte will not be involved after the club confirmed that he has departed for Chinese side Dalian Yifang. However, Manuel Lanzini should return.

Potential West Ham starting XI: Adrian; Ogbonna, Collins, Cresswell; Zabaleta, Kouyate, Antonio, Noble; Arnautovic, Lanzini, Hernandez.

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are favourites to win, with dabblebet offering odds of 1/4 on them to win at Anfield. West Ham are priced at 11/1 and a draw is available at 11/2.

Click here to see all of dabblebet's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Since the turn of the year Liverpool appear to have found their stride and they are showing themselves to be one of - if not the - most potent attacking forces in Europe.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored 40 of the Reds' 61 Premier League goals in this campaign, which means that the trio are more prolific than 14 of the 20 clubs in the league.

Salah and Mane in particular will be rubbing their hands together at the prospect of facing West Ham on Saturday, having figured prominently in November's annihilation of David Moyes' side.

Second-place Man United are not in action until Sunday, so a win would move the Merseyside men up to second place and they will be keen to do so with Chelsea and Tottenham not far behind.

While Liverpool are preoccupied with the fight for second place, the Hammers are in desperate need of points as they attempt to pull further clear of a remarkably open relegation fight.

They may find themselves in 12th place, but just four points separate them from the drop zone and failure to secure a positive result could see them dragged back into the quagmire.