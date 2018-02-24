EXTRA TIME: Alhaji Gero thanks Ostersunds fans after Europa League elimination

Ostersunds forward Alhaji Gero has appreciated the club management and the fans for their fantastic support throughout their Uefa Europa League campaign.

Graham Potters' men started the quest for European glory after bouncing Galatasaray out of the competition, 3-1 on aggregate to secure a spot in the group stage.

Afterwards, the 2017 Swedish Cup champions ended up levelled with Athletic Bilbao on 11 points in Group J after grabbing three wins and two draws in the group stage – a feat tha earned a date with Arsenal in the last-32.

Despite suffering a 4-2 aggregate defeat to the Arsene Wenger's side, the Nigerian forward who was an unused substitute in the Emirates Stadiumis is thankful for the team’s remarkable success in the last few months.