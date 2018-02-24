Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge has been named in the squad to face Nkana in a friendly on Saturday.

Gor Mahia name squad for Nkana friendly on Saturday

K’Ogalo will take on the visiting Zambian side at Camp Toyoyo, kick-off 8am. The Rwandan striker was left behind when the team traveled for Equatorial Guinea for the return leg of Caf Champions League against Leones Vegetarianos.

Gor Mahia squeezed a 1-1 draw against the home team in Malabo to qualify for the first round of the competition on a 3-1 aggregate. K’Ogalo, who arrived in the country on Friday, are set to make a short trip to Machakos for a clash with Kariobangi Sharks in the KPL fourth round of matches.

With the Sharks game in mind, coach Dylan Kerr has opted to rest a number of regulars among them keeper Boniface Oluoch, defender Wellington Ochieng’, Meddie Kagere, Humphrey Mieno and Francis Kahata.

Gor Mahia vs Nkana Red Devil Zambia at Toyoyo (on Saturday) from 7.30am. Line-up. 1. Peter Odhiambo 2. Shabaan Odhoji 3. Innocent Wafula 4. Joachim Oluoch 5. Charles Momanyi 6. Cercidy Okeyo 7. Juma Lawrence 8. Bonface Omondi 9. Eliud Lukowam 10. Wesley Onguso 11. Steve Okiro 12. Raphael Asudi 13. Benard Ondiek 14. Jaqcue Tuyisenge.