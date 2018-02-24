Chuka Uwaga is happy to see MFM FC qualify for the First round of the 2018 Caf Champions League after dismissing AS Real Bamako.

'I feel so excited' – MFM’s Chuka Uwaga revels in victory over AS Real Bamako

The Olukoya Boys qualified 2-1 on aggregate after defeating the Scorpions in the second leg played at the Agege Stadium on Wednesday.

According to the defender, his teammates played to the coaches’ instructions even when the goals refused to come in the first half.

“I feel so excited because this is the first time we are playing in the competition and we are through to the First round,” Uwaga told Goal.

“Despite a goalless first half, we had to stick to our coaches’ instructions and game plan. They made it clear that if we don’t score, we should prevent them from scoring.

“That got us composed and we did everything possible to cut their play from the flanks and at the end of the day we were victorious.

“These AS Real Bamako men are different from the ones we played in the first leg, because they looked so dangerous and pressed to get goals.”

MFM FC face Algeria’s MC Alger in the First round of the competition to reach the group stage of the championship.