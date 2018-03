Nigeria have announced a squad of 28 players as the country begins preparations for the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

MFM’s Ospina Egbe tops Nigeria U20 list for 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations qualifiers

The seven-time African champions would be hoping to stage a return to the championship after missing out of the 2017 edition hosted by Zambia.

To this effect, coach Paul Aigbogun has assembled the best legs in the country to prosecute the qualifiers.

Topping the list is Enyimba’s Ikouwem Udoh, Nur Muhammed, Peter Eneji and MFM’s Ospino Egbe.

Also in the mix are Nasarawa United’s Douglas Achiv, Akwa United’s Adesina Gata and Kano Pillars’ Alhassan Ibrahim.

All invited players are to arrive at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja between February 25 and February 26 with their international passports, birth certificates and training kits.



LIST OF INVITED PLAYERS

Ikouwem Udoh (Enyimba FC); Peter Eneji (Plateau United); Nur Muhammed (El-Kanemi Warriors); Wasiu Abdulazeez (Enyimba FC); Aniekieme Okon (Akwa United); Valentine Ozounwafor (Enyimba FC); Aminu Nuhu (Akwa United); Nazifi Yahaya (Kano Pillars); Isa Ndala (Nasarawa United); Adesina Gata (Akwa United); Alhassan Ibrahim (Kano Pillars); Douglas Achiv (Nasarawa United); Jamilu Muhammed (Kano Pillars); Mubarak Abdulsalam (Wikki Tourists); Sadiq Abdullahi (Nasarawa United); Akila Jadima (MFM FC); Charles Agbo (El-Kanemi Warriors); Frank Kappe (Katsina United); Idris Said (Niger Tornadoes); Ospino Egbe (MFM FC); Malachy Chibuzor (Rivers United); Sunday Anthony (El-Kanemi Warriors); Abiodun Joseph (Sunshine Stars); Nurudeen Mudashiru (ABS FC); Waheed Adebayo (MFM FC); Mubarak Ejiogu (Niger Tornadoes); Detan Ogundare (Kogi United); Amos Obasogie (Insurance FC)