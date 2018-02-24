Anything less than victory will not be acceptable for Orlando Pirates when they tackle a spirited Chippa United side on Sunday afternoon.

Orlando Pirates won't settle for less against Chippa United, says Luvuyo Memela

The Sea Robbers are currently six points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and with the Brazilians involved in a Tshwane Derby this weekend, victory is imperative for Pirates if they have any hope of remaining in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title race.

Pirates have certainly been a much-improved outfit this season under the guidance of Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as they look to have corrected the mistakes of the past. One player who has been part of the revival at the Houghton-based outfit has been Luvuyo Memela.

The 30-year-old is currently enjoying arguably his most fruitful period at Pirates to date, scoring two goals in 12 appearances.

Memela will be expected to replicate that same form in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, and he is very optimistic ahead of the clash with Chippa United.

Speaking ahead of the encounter which will see Pirates come up against their former assistant coach Teboho Moloi, who is making waves at the Chilli Boys, Memela is adamant that nothing less than victory will be suitable outcome.

"We are obviously the bigger team here and we will certainly not be settling for less," Memela was quoted as saying by Sowetan.

Meanwhile, Pirates look to be a team on the rise, and Memela has commented on the atmosphere in the camp leading up the game.

"There is an incredible atmosphere in our camp leading up to this game," he said.

Aside from Memela, Pirates will rely on several other players who are potential game-changers, including Mpho Makola who has been declared fit and is available for selection, should Micho feel the need to rope him in.

This comes as a massive boost for Pirates who are still reeling from the injury to Thabiso Kutumela which is set to rule him out for the next three to six months.