Mario Gotze's career went into a bit of a tailspin after having failed to make the grade at Bayern Munich following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Who is Ann-Kathrin Brommel? Mario Gotze's long-term partner profiled

The German World Cup winner's myopathy diagnosis in 2017 meant he has had to undergo extensive treatment to make it back on to the pitch with BVB, to whom he returned in 2016.

But he hasn't had to go through it alone, as his partner Ann-Kathrin Brommel has been by his side throughout the ordeal.

But just who is this lady that makes up one half of one of Germany's most famous power couples?

Who is Ann-Kathrin Brommel?

Ann-Kathrin Brommel is a German model born on December 6, 1989 in Emmerich am Rhein. Brommel has two brothers, Sebastian and Nils.

As a child she took lessons in singing, ballet and piano before beginning her modelling career at the age of 16.

In 2010, Brommel released a music single entitled 'This Is Me' under the stage name Trina B and followed up with a second single, 'Body Language' in 2011.

One year later she participated in the seventh season of Germany's Next Top Model, where she made it into the top 50.











Iced Tea Olé A post shared by ANN-KATHRIN (@annkathrinvida) on Dec 26, 2017 at 3:09am PST





Brommel has also done some voice acting, providing the German dialogue for the female sloth character, Francine, in Ice Age: Collision Course, voiced in English by American actress Melissa Rauch.

Like a lot of models, Brommel is an outspoken activist against the use of fur and took part in a 2017 PETA campaign for animal rights.

Additionally, Brommel is a supporter of amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS research.

Who has Ann-Kathrin Brommel modelled for?

Brommel is represented by Metro Models GmbH, a Swiss model management company founded in 2010.

Throughout her career she has performed glamours shoots for GQ and FHM magazines and modelled for lingerie brand Lascana, while big brands such as Dior and Cluse watches frequently make appearances on her social media streams.











A post shared by ANN-KATHRIN (@annkathrinvida) on Jun 18, 2016 at 5:06am PDT





In 2014, Brommel was part of an advertising campaign for Ax body spray (Lynx in the UK) during the World Cup and posed for Lambertz chocolate company's 2015 calendar.

How long has Ann-Kathrin Brommel been with Mario Gotze?

Brommel has been in a relationship with Gotze since July 2012, with the former having said in 2014 that she and her partner were still very young but she would love someday to get married.

Her wish will soon come true, it seems, with Gotze having proposed in June 2017.











A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀MARIO GÖTZE (@mariogotze) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:30am PDT





The date of their wedding is unknown, but Brommel very recently admitted to scouting around Hamburg for wedding dresses.











Strolling through Hamburg looking for a wedding dress A post shared by ANN-KATHRIN (@annkathrinvida) on Feb 22, 2018 at 5:58am PST





Where can I find Ann-Kathrin Brommel online?

Official website: http://annkathrinvida.de/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annkathrinvida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BroemmelAnnkathrin/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzP52id98_8NAJ-8ISPqynQ