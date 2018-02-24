Pep Guardiola charged by FA for wearing pro-Catalunya yellow ribbon

The Football Association (FA) has charged Manchester City manager over his wearing of a yellow ribbon on the touchline in recent months.

Pep Guardiola charged by FA for yellow ribbon

The coach has been wearing the ribbon to show his support of imprisoned activists and politicians who campaigned for Catalan independence.

Guardiola has been a vocal supporter of those locked up in the wake of the referendum in October 2017.

The legality of the ribbon in English football became questionable, as Jose Mourinho asked in a press conference in December whether such a political message should be allowed.

According to law 4.5. of the International Football Association Board's (IFAB) Laws of the Game, players and coaches are not permitted to wear equipment with "any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images".

And the FA have opted to acknowledge Guardiola's ribbon as a breach of reguations and will take steps to punish the City coach.

"Pep Guardiola has been charged for wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon, in breach of The FA’s kit and advertising regulations," a statement from the FA read.

"He has until 6pm on Monday 5 March 2018 to respond to the charge."

Guardiola has explained his reason for making the tribute to those detained in his home region and feels that it is an issue that goes beyond Catalunya.

"I hope that the politicians in prison can leave as soon as possible for their families," Guardiola said in a press conference. "If it can happen to them then it can happen to us. For giving an opinion. People shouldn't be confused and think it couldn't happen to them, because it can.

"We cannot ignore that these eleven politicians or activists, who haven't hurt anyone, are in prison for asking to vote.

"Many things have happened but it's all because we wanted to vote, because we wanted a legal referendum. The solution is that the state and Catalunya should agree and we can have an agreed referendum. It's as simple as that."