Barcelona are back in action in La Liga on Saturday after securing a hard-fought draw away to Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Girona

Ernesto Valverde's side went behind at Stamford Bridge, but came back to earn a 1-1 draw as Lionel Messi scored against the Blues for the first time in his career.

The Blaugrana now turn their attentions back to the Primera Division as they look to take another step towards the title in an all-Catalan clash against Girona at Camp Nou.

Barca remain unbeaten in La Liga and lead second-placed Atletico by seven points after 24 rounds of matches, with Real Madrid 14 adrift in third spot...

BARCELONA INJURIES

Thomas Vermaelen is available again and the Belgium defender could feature on Saturday. Coach Valverde has a full squad at his disposal for the Camp Nou clash.

BARCELONA SUSPENSIONS

Nelson Semedo was suspended for the Champions League game against Chelsea on Tuesday, but he is available for this match and Valverde has no players banned this weekend.

BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Valverde has his entire squad available for this match and the Barca boss could opt to bring in fit-again Vermaelen in central defence in order to give Gerard Pique a rest.

After failing to feature for a single minute against Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday, summer signing Ousmane Dembele is in line to start on the right of midfield, while Philippe Coutinho (cup-tied in Europe) should feature on the opposite flank.

Luis Suarez will partner Lionel Messi in attack.

GIRONA TEAM NEWS

Girona are enjoying a superb season in this, their first ever campaign in La Liga. The Catalan club are in eighth place with 34 points, having won nine and drawn seven of their 24 games.

Pablo Machin's men have drawn twice against Atletico, while they also beat Real Madrid at home and impressed despite going down 3-0 to Barca at Montilivi earlier this season.

Defender Jose Raymundo Luis Suarez is sidelined, while left-back Johan Mojica is doubtful.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Barcelona versus Girona kicks off at 20:45 local time on Saturday and will be broadcast live in the UK (United Kingodm) on Sky Sports Football and also on Sky Sports Main Event, both from 19:40 GMT.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on beIN SPORTS and kicks off at 14:45 ET.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS