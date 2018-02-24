Steve Polack has been sacked as Asante Kotoko head coach after a dismal run of form ahead of the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League season set for kick-off on March 3.

Asante Kotoko officially axe Polack after Caf Confederation Cup elimination

The Porcupine Warriors could not win the Ghalca G8 tournament as well as the Super Cup against Aduana Stars, and have been eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup.

Kotoko lost 7-6 on penalties to Congolese side CARA Brazzaville following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline after regulation time.

Polack departs the club after almost six months in charge. He guided the team to win the FA Cup last season and placed fifth on the league log.