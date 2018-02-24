Mamelodi Sundowns hold the psychological advantage going into this weekend's Tshwane Derby against SuperSport United having not lost to their cross-town rivals in the last 13 matches in all competitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns - SuperSport United Preview: The Brazilians look to add to Matsatsantsa's woes in the Tshwane Derby

Masandawana are currently five points clear of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) chasing pack and victory in the Tshwane Derby will not only earn them the bragging rights but could see them move closer to an eighth PSL title.

However, it won’t be easy for Sundowns, as neighbours SuperSport United are eager to leave the Lucas Moripe Stadium with three points of their own.

Matsatsantsa have had a season to forget thus far, but after a win against Bloemfontein Celtic and a draw against Platinum Stars, the stars could once again be aligning for coach Eric Tinkler and his troops.

Their change in fortunes could perhaps be coming at the right time, especially with a Derby on the horizon. The Tshwane Derby has proven to be somewhat of an Achilles heel for SuperSport in recent times as they have only won one of their last 14 encounters with the Brazilians. The victory dates back to 2013, and does make for ominous reading, if you are a SuperSport fan.

But while the challenge to claim Tshwane supremacy is at stake, SuperSport’s job may have been made a little more difficult as they will be without leading goalscorer Aubrey Modiba, who is suspended for the clash.

This would mean that the club’s goalscoring hopes would fall firmly on the likes of Evans Rusike and most notably Sundowns loanee Mogakolodi Ngele, if Tinkler opts to give the Botswana international a start.

Meanwhile, on the side of Sundowns all eyes will be on former striker Jeremy Brockie, who will make his return to the Lucas Moripe Stadium to face his former employers. The 30-year-old, who made a name for himself at SuperSport before departing the club to join the 2016 Caf Champions League winners, has found life a bit more difficult than expected as he is yet to open up his goalscoring account.

Nonetheless, Brockie will be eager to endear himself to the Sundowns faithful, and in what better way than scoring against his former team, adding to the club’s 33 goals they have scored this season.

Sundowns will also hope that Brockie can build on an effective partnership with top scorer and leading assists contributor Percy Tau as they look to make it six games undefeated.

Nevertheless, the clash is set to be a real thriller, but for SuperSport in particular, it could be their ultimate test.