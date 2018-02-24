With nine league games to go before the end of the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League, the race for the title continues to live up to its expectations.

Leonardo Castro: I can score two or three goals if I finish matches for Kaizer Chiefs

After log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, failed to win the full three points against Free State Stars at home on Wednesday night, Kaizer Chiefs will look to close the gap.

The Brazilians sit at the top of the standings with 39 points whilst Amakhosi are just behind the Tshwane giants with 34 points, and one of their top strikers in Leonardo Castro, has raised his hand to help the club up their challenge for honours.

The Colombian forward switched from Chloorkop to Naturena in the January transfer window and is yet to play a full 90 minutes under Steve Komphela.

However, ahead of their clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium on Saturday night, Castri said the old ‘Leo’ is back and will want to score his second goal in Chiefs’ colours this week.

"I feel like I want to finish games because most opportunities happen in the last 10 minutes. If I do, I think I can score two or maybe three goals," Castro told the media.

"I say to myself Leo is back! I did not play for a long time at Sundowns and I felt like I lost my profile and confidence in my last months there. Now I feel better. I work every day to improve. My coach and teammates give me confidence to prove myself. I want to make the Kaizer Chiefs family proud.” claims the lanky attacker.

With Ryan Moon picking up his form at the right time considering their chances to unseat Pitso Mosimane’s men at the summit, Bernard Parker is another man Komphela can call upon in their final third.

The ex-Maritzburg United hitman has found the back of the five times in his last six matches.

Furthermore, Castro said that they do not rely on pace to make things happen upfront, but clever moves in exploiting spaces.

"We are not fast players who can run behind defenders, but if you are doing well and in the right positions, then things can happen in the field." concluded the Colombian marksman.