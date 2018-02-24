Terengganu climbs to the top of the table

Fakhrul Aiman started up front for Negeri Sembilan with N. Thanabalan and Kim Do-heon providing the support. While Irfan Bakti was able to field his plethora of import signings with the league's top scorer Tchetche Kipre spearheading their attack.

The away side didn't take long to find the opening goal when the dangerous Kipre latched onto Lee Tuck's long diagonal pass to the left hand side. Kipre used his pace brilliantly to easily give Renars Rode the slip before picking out Ashari Samsudin for the simplest of tap ins.

Terengganu continued to be the more aggresive side with Kipre, Lee Tuck and Abdul Malik all taking turns to test Ilham Amirullah's gloves. To his credit, the Negeri Sembilan keeper was only reason why his team only went into half time, one goal down.

Whatever Jorg Steinebrunner said at the break seemed to work as his side came out looking to give Terengganu a much tougher fight than they did in the first half. But despite an increased percentage of ball possession, Negeri still could not make much headways in the opponent's half.

However that would change in a blink of an eye in the 74th minute when Kim was left unmarked on the left hand side and his subsequent cross into the box was headed in by Fakhrul. But the joy was instantly turned to pain for Fakhrul as he landed badly from scoring the goal and had to be immediately taken off the pitch.

Stung by the equaliser, Irfan threw on Lee Jun-hyeob and Faiz Nasir for his last throw of the dice and it proved to be a masterstroke. Lee managed to get his foot onto Fitri Omar's cross in the 84th minute to ensure that Terengganu would take all three points back home.