Deportivo La Coruna manager Clarence Seedorf is excited by their signing of Sulley Muntari but says the veteran Ghana midfielder is ‘no saviour’.

Muntari is no savior – Deportivo boss Seedorf

Following a successful trial, the 33-year-old has been offered a deal which will keep him at Estadio Municipal de Riazor until the end of the season.

The Konongo-born is expected to bring his experience to bear in the Blue and Whites’ relegation fight in La Liga.

“He [Muntari] will need time to get to his best form,” Seedorf, teammates with Muntari during his time at AC Milan, told pressmen.

“For this, we will try to program how to do things better for him and the team.

“We are happy that an agreement has been reached with the club.

“He is very motivated, he has integrated in the group [and] the group has embraced him, which is very important, he has fitted in.

“He is waiting to get all his papers. He will be just one more player; he is not the saviour.

“But he will surely give us an important aspect, which is the ability to be aggressive and dominant at certain times.”

It has been a difficult journey for Deportivo, who currently sit second from bottom after matchday 24, in the Spanish elite division.

The poor form led to the appointment of Seedorf earlier this month, but the former Dutch international’s presence is yet to get the Blue and Whites any point or goal.

Muntari, who played in three World Cups for Ghana, was available on a free transfer after leaving Pescara at the end of last season.