Gor Mahia to play Zambian side in a friendly match

Gor Mahia will warm up for Sunday’s Kenyan Premier League match with a friendly against Zambian side Nkana FC.

K’Ogalo, who arrived in the country on Friday from Equatorial Guinea, are set to make a short trip to Machakos for a clash with Kariobangi Sharks in the KPL fourth round of matches.

But the KPL defending champions will first shake off the jet lag with a high profile match against the Zambian side at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

The game will kick-off at 8am. Gor Mahia are second on the log with six points from two games.

Gor Mahia have scored eight goals in two matches, more than any other team in the league this season.