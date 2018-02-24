EXTRA TIME: Everton’s Bolasie drops impressive freestyle rap video

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has showed that he is a man of many talents after flaunting his rap skills.

The 28-year-old rapped with names of the 17 players he shares the dressing room with, starting off by praising defender Michael Keane as 'man that are Keane like Michael'.

Bolasie who returned from a lengthy knee ligament injury in December has been a boost in the Blues’ flanks and will be hoping to make his seventh Premier League appearance of the season when the Toffees visit Watford on Saturday.

Can you name the other players the former Crystal Palace and Bristol City man mentioned in his rap, apart from Michael Keane?