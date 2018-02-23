Former Harambee Stars coach 'owed' millions by FKF

Former Harambee Stars coach Mohammed Kheri is owed five million in unpaid arrears by Football Kenya Federation, the ex-tactician has alleged.

Kheri, who last handled Harambee Stars in 2005, revealed that the federation still owed quite a number of local coaches, including former Stars Team Manager, Henry Odero and Allan Thigo a big sum in unpaid allowances.

Kheri, who had several stints with the national team having first taken over the top coaching job in 1988, did not clarify under whose administration he was not paid.

Kheri also managed Stars between 1995 before returning to the helm 10 years later under Mohamed Hatimy as the FKF boss.

“Personally I'm owed Sh5 million by the federation. They owe so many local coaches in unpaid allowances.

"Even Thigo (Allan) and Henry Odero, who was the Team Manager was not paid. I don’t know whether they are waiting for us to die so that they can pay us,” Kheri told NTV.

Kheri was responding to the recent resignation by Harambee Stars coach Paul Put. Put tendered his resignation early this week citing personal reasons.

Effort to get a comment from FKF bore no fruit as our calls went unanswered.