Europa League last 16 draw: Arsenal to face AC Milan, Dortmund get Salzburg

Arsenal have been drawn against Serie A side AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Gunners narrowly overcame Ostersunds in the second leg of their last-32 tie, with Sead Kolasinac's goal ensuring that, despite being beaten 2-1 on the night , they advanced through 4-2 on aggregate.

Milan, meanwhile, were comfortable winners over two legs as they claimed a 4-0 aggreage win over Ludogorets - Fabio Borini scoring the only goal of the night at San Siro in the return meeting on February 22.

Arsene Wenger's side last faced Milan in the Champions League back in 2012, with the Premier League side dumped out 4-3 on aggregate despite winning the second leg of that last-16 tie 3-0.

Laurent Koscielny is the only Arsenal player that still plays for the club since that last meeting - the French defender was even on the scoresheet that night, along with Tomas Rosicky and Robin van Persie.

Elsewhere in the draw, Dortmund will face RB Salzburg - the Bundesliga side advancing past Atalanta in a game marred by alleged racial chants aimed at on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi .

Atletico Madrid have been drawn alongside Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow, and Ligue 1 side Marseille will take on another La Liga side in the form of Athletic Bilbao.

The ties will take place on the weeks of March 8 and March 15, with the quarter-final draw to follow on March 16 in Nyon.

Europa League last 16 draw in full

Match

First Leg

Second Leg

Lazio vs Dynamo Kyiv

March 8

March 15

RB Leipzig vs Zenit

March 8

March 15

Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow

March 8

March 15

CSKA Moscow vs Lyon

March 8

March 15

Marseille vs Athletic Bilbao

March 8

March 15

Sporting CP vs Viktoria Plzen

March 8

March 15

Dortmund vs Salzburg

March 8

March 15

AC Milan vs Arsenal

March 8

March 15



*Dates and times subject to change.