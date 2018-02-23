Fresh from their European adventures this midweek, England’s biggest clubs are now hurtling towards a spectacular Sunday as four of the 'Big Six' meet in two standout fixtures of the season so far.

Friday pressure briefing: Can Mourinho and Wenger overcome their nemeses?

The Premier League returns with a clash of the titans, as old foes Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte lock horns once again with Manchester United hosting Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has lost three matches in all competitions against Chelsea as United manager - more than against any other opponent – while Antonio Conte has won three and drawn one of his clashes with the Portuguese.

What's more, the hosts have won just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions against the Blues, but will take some solace in the fact that their lone victory over that period arrived in this exact fixture last season.

Following their 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge earlier in the campaign, Chelsea will be looking to draw level on points with second-placed United by completing a Premier League double over the Red Devils for the first time since 2010.

And the reigning Premier League champions will be desperate for the points, with Tottenham sitting just one point below them in the race for the final Champions League qualification place.

The Blues will be hoping that Eden Hazard will keep up his goalscoring form, with the Belgian having found the net with each of his last three shots from open play.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, will be hoping to return to the starting lineup after a fractious few weeks that have seen him in and out of the team.



Will Man Utd go three-at-the-back this weekend against Chelsea?https://t.co/eGfbSWLbUG pic.twitter.com/IISQKXClu6 — Goal (@goal) February 23, 2018

Attentions will then turn to the Carabao Cup final, with this season’s first piece of silverware up for grabs as Manchester City meet Arsenal at Wembley.

Arsene Wenger has won just three of his previous 12 managerial meetings with Pep Guardiola, drawing three and losing six, but Arsenal have won both previous meetings with Man City at Wembley – 3-0 in the 2014 Community Shield, and 2-1 in last season’s FA Cup semi-final.

City go into the clash as favourites, having lost just one of their last five meetings with Arsenal in all competitions, beating them 3-1 in their previous meeting in the Premier League this season.

And Guardiola has triumphed in six of his previous seven major domestic and European finals, losing only to Real Madrid with Barcelona in the 2011 Copa del Rey final.

Sunday is pressure-packed for all involved.