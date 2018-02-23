Mamelodi Sundowns star forward Jeremy Brockie is relishing the opportunity to come up against his former side SuperSport United on Saturday night.

It's only a matter of time before I score for Mamelodi Sundowns, says Jeremy Brockie

Brockie, who recently completed a move to Chloorkop following a highly successful spell at Matsatsantsa, will come up against his former side at a time where he is yet to find his feet at his new club.

Despite making four appearances for Sundowns in the league thus far, the 30-year-old has found goals hard to come by of late, but after a disappointing evening against Free State Stars in midweek, the New Zealand international will be eager to impress against his former employers.

"It would be very nice! I'm looking forward to going back and playing against the boys on the weekend‚" Brockie told the media ahead of the clash.

"Hopefully a big crowd turns up in Atteridgeville. It would be very nice to hit the back of the net for the first time at Sundowns against the old club," he added.

If indeed Brockie does find the back of the net, one thing certain is that he won’t shy away from celebrating against his former side.

"I like to celebrate every goal‚" he said. "Yes‚ I've had good memories with SuperSport but now I'm on a new journey and I will celebrate goals just like I have every other time," he continued.

While Brockie’s goal drought continued on Wednesday evening where he fluffed several good opportunities, the normally lethal marksman is optimistic that he will find the back of the net sooner rather than later.

But in the meantime, Brockie is grateful to Sundowns fans as they have backed him throughout his barren patch.

"They've been giving me a lot of support as well. So, it's a matter of time before the first one goes in the back of the net‚" the forward said.

"I want to make a special mention of the fans who still supported me even though I had a couple of chances that I missed. I thank them for that," Brocke acknowledged.

"Look, I've had droughts before‚ every striker goes through difficult periods in terms of hitting the back of the net and you've just got to stay calm and composed,” he said.

"You can't let it get to you because if you do‚ there is no chance that it will come. I'll just keep getting into the right areas and keep trying to hit the target. The supply I'm getting is very good so it won't be too long‚" he explained.

"You've just got to stay positive. With the positive energy that the boys are giving me. I'm still confident in my own ability to be able to score goals. I know that as part of a strikers' duties, you are going to miss chances and then you are going to score one that probably you've charged down a defender‚ it hits you in the face and goes in the back of the net,” continued Brockie.

"I'll take that at the moment but I'm looking forward to getting off the mark sooner rather than later," he concluded.