Official: Hearts of Oak terminate Nuttall's contract

Hearts of Oak have parted ways with head coach Frank Elliott Nuttall, the club have announced.

The development comes following the Scotsman's recent indefinite suspension by the club's board for "unsporting and unethical behaviour".

Thursday's verdict gives more insight into recent happenings.

"The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited has, with immediate effect, terminated coach Frank Elliott Nuttall's contract for behaviours which were in dire conflict with the interest of the club," a club statement reads.

"Upon receiving allegations about certain underground dealings by Mr. Nuttall, the Board constituted a three-person committee to investigate the facts of the case and give the coach an opportunity to defend himself against the said allegations.

"After a thorough review of the facts and hearing Nuttall's defence, the committee was unanimous in its recommendation to the full Board that his contract be terminated."

Nuttall was appointed Hearts coach in February last year.

"According to the committee's report, coach Nuttall admitted to his involvement in aiding and introducing players of the club to agents and vice versa without the knowledge of the management of the club.

"Effective immediately, assistant coach Henry Wellington has been asked to take charge of the first team duties and will serve as interim head coach until further notice.

"The Board would like to ask for the continuous support and cooperation of all stakeholders for coach Wellington and his backroom staff."

The former Gor Mahia coach led Hearts to a third-place finish in the Ghana Premier League last season.