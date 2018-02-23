Tusker FC defender doubtful for Nzoia Sugar match

Tusker FC defender, Defender Eric Ambunya is doubtful for the Brewers' home game against Nzoia Sugar on Saturday.

Tusker are going into the match with nothing but last season’s statistics; a 2-1 victory against the Millers at Sudi Stadium as the only consolation for their dented ego.

Coach Sam Timbe hopes of registering a maiden league win have been met with a slight setback after Ambunya picked a minor knee injury in Thursday’s training session.

“Defender Eric Ambunya suffered a minor injury on his knee in yesterdays training,” the club said on the latest injury update.

Tusker lost the opening league match 2-0 to Chemelil Sugar before playing to a barren draw with Posta Rangers.

Tusker are 16th on the log with a single point from two matches while Nzoia Sugar are one place below them with no single point.

The Millers have lost their opening three games.