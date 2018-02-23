Simba host Mbao in the Ligi Kuu Bara next Monday after qualifying for the next stage of Caf Confederation Cup following their 5-0 on aggregate victory against Gendarmerie.

Simba is focused on the game against Mbao not Al Masry

Djuma has insisted that their attention is solely on the game in Dar es salaam against Mbao FC, with the Burundian suggesting that they are not thinking of Al Masry whichi they will face on 9th March at home.

"We are grateful that we are back home, we had a nice and easy game because we was already having an advantage of four goals taking in consideration that we have league games, so we didn't want to play hard. We aimed not concede a goal and we made it.

"After all, we are not even thinking of Al Masry, we are looking forward to our league fixtures which are more important than Al Masry.

"We are preparing our team for Mbao, we will think about Al Masry after we are done with league business.

"Mbao game is more important for us to win and there is no way we can afford to lose points because we want to win the league this season," said Masoud Djuma.

Simba head into the match after being force to draw by Mwadui their last fixture in the league.