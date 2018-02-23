I-League 2017-18: Aizawl FC 3-0 Indian Arrows - Lalkhawpuimawia brace breaks nine-match winless run for defending champions

Aizawl FC beat Indian Arrows comfortably by 3-0 in an I-League clash at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium on Friday with a brace from Lalkhawpuimawia (16’ and 87’) and a goal from Andrei Ionescu (7’).

I-League 2017-18: Aizawl FC 3-0 - Lalkhawpuimawia brace breaks nine-match winless run for defending champions

The win was Aizawl’s first in 10 matches and leaves the Arrows rooted to bottom place in the league.

Santosh Kashyap lined up with Leonce Dodoz and Lalkhawpuimawia leading the line in attack with Avilash Paul continuing between the sticks.

Meanwhile for the Indian Arrows, Luis Norton de Matos deployed Edmund Lalrindika up top while Deepak Tangri and Anwar Ali formed the heart of the defence ahead of Prabhsukan Gill in goal.

It was Gill who was at fault in the seventh minute as the home side took an early lead through Ionescu. Lalkhawpuimawia got past his man on the right-flank and delivered a cross into the box which the Arrows custodian could not hold on to and Ionescu made no mistake in putting the ball into the back of the net

The home side continued to impose themselves on the young Arrows’ side and was rewarded with a second goal less than 10 minutes after taking the lead. Some neat interplay between Dodoz and Lalkhawpuimawia show the latter finally let fly from inside the box and his shot ricocheted off the post twice before creeping in.

The visitors finally threatened towards the half-hour mark when Edmund attempted a scissor-kick from a cross by Boris from the right but his effort flew over the crossbar.

The hosts could have had a third in the first-half itself were it not for a fine stop by Gill who thwarted Dodo’s shot from inside the box after a cross from Lalthathanga Khawlring. The latter could have scored himself at the stroke of half-time but the Arrows custodian was once again up to the task.

Dodoz then missed an one on one chance at the beginning of the second period as he sent his attempt way over the target. At the other end, Anwar Ali could have reduced the deficit after finding himself unmarked in the box as he collected a long ball from Deepak Tangri. The Arrows defender however, shot straight at Paul.

Some end to end football followed as both sides gave it a good go but the hosts sealed the win in the 87th minute as Lalkhawpuimawia got his second of the day. He collected Dodoz’ brilliant through-ball before slotting the ball past a hapless Gill to make it 3-0.