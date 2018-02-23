Swiss coach Schmid new All Whites boss

Experienced Swiss coach Fritz Schmid has been appointed to fill the vacant All Whites post through to the 2022 World Cup.

Schmid ended a stint as the Malaysian national team's technical director last year and will be the replacement for Anthony Hudson, who ended a three-year stint in November when New Zealand failed to qualify for the next World Cup.

The 58-year-old Schmid spent nearly 30 years mostly as an assistant at club level in Switzerland, finishing with seven successful seasons at FC Basel before becoming Austria's assistant coach for two seasons from 2011.

New Zealand Football technical director Andreas Heraf believes Schmid will add huge value to the All Whites as they look to qualify for their third World Cup.

"Fritz has a proven track record at the highest level of coaching in Europe and we believe he will take our national team to a new level," Heraf said.

"He has the experience and the vision to help the All Whites achieve the goal of winning on the world stage at pinnacle events."

Alongside his long list of coaching qualifications, Schmid has experience as a technical director, has completed a masters in sport management and is a qualified journalist.

He says he's looking forward to working with the national team.

"I'm excited to be here in New Zealand and build on what the team has achieved in the last four years.

"The All Whites are an exciting team and have huge potential. Our ultimate goal over the next four years is to qualify for the World Cup in 2022, and I am confident we can achieve this."

Schmid hasn't held a head coaching role since a two-season stint in charge of second-tier outfit FC Kriens in late 2001.

His first match in charge of the All Whites will be a friendly against Canada in Spain on March 24.