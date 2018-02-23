Kenyan Premier League leaders, Mathare United will miss the services of John Mwangi and Job Ochieng' when they host Sofapaka on Sunday.

Mathare United duo ruled out of Sofapaka match

The pair are currently with the National Under 20 team that is preparing for a four-nation championship and will not be available for a trip to Machakos.

Francis Kimanzi side are yet to taste defeat this season even as they prepare to take on a Sofapaka side, still trying to find their balance after losing the opening fixture 3-0 to Bandari.

The 2009 champion, however, bounced back from the fall with a slim 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in the last league outing.

But Mathare are aware that they will be facing a side that stung them 2-1 in the last season.

Long-term absentees Roy Syamba (knee) and Abubakar Keya (knee) are still unavailable for selection.

Mathare United played to a barren draw with Ulinzi Stars last weekend to move a point above defending champions, Gor Mahia who will entertain Kariobangi Sharks in another match.