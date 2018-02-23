Thika United head coach Nicholas Muyoti is ready for a tough battle this weekend against Zoo Kericho.

Thika United predicts tough outing against Zoo FC

The Rift Valley-based side started the season badly, losing three matches in a row; conceding an average of three goals per game.

On the contrary, the Thika based side have managed two draws in a row after the opening day loss to Kakamega Homeboyz.

But Muyoti says his team has prepared well for the match but warned that the tie is not going to be an easy ride.

"Zoo have lost their matches, all of them and they are aiming at getting a win. This is a match they want to win at all cost.

"In our part, the story is the same. We have collected two points from our last two matches, but that is not what we want. We want to win this match as well, and that makes it an interesting encounter."

Zoo, who lost to Sony Sugar last weekend, are still waiting for their maiden win.