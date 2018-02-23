Sofapaka head Coach Sam Ssimbwa has challenged his squad to show character in this weekend’s Kenyan Premier League match with league leaders, Mathare United.

Sofapaka coach challenges players to show character against Mathare United

Ssimbwa, who returned to the country early this week from his home country, Uganda said the last two games were not enough to pass judgment on his squad but nonetheless stressed that the team needs to do better in the coming games.

The Ugandan coach has tasted defeat and victory in the opening two matches, falling 3-0 to Bandari in the opening match but recovered with a 1 – 0 victory over Kakamega Homeboyz.

But Ssimbwa, who finished second last season with Batoto ba Mungu, acknowledged that his players were poor in the opening game.

“It is too early to judge, but I cannot say I am satisfied with the performance in the first two matches. In the first game, we were just poor and were beaten fair and square. We improved somehow in the second game, but there were still some things I observed.

“I hope we will play better in the third match,” he said.

Sofapaka will face unbeaten Mathare United at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

“Mathare United is a tough opponent and we have to be at our best. They have started the season well and are unbeaten; we will have to do better than we did in the opening two matches.”

Sofapaka was not involved in the last weekend’s league action with scheduled opponents, AFC Leopards, having a Caf Confederation Cup engagement last Wednesday.