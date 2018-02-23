Gor Mahia have now picked Machakos Stadium as the venue to host their Caf Champions League match against Esperance of Tunisia.

Gor Mahia to host Esperance of Tunisia in Machakos

According to K’Ogalo organizing Secretary Judith Nyangi, Gor Mahia will host the first leg tie on March 7 with the reverse fixture planned for 10 days later (March 17) in Tunis.

K’Ogalo were drawn to face the Tunisian giants on Wednesday after eliminating Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea on a 3-1 aggregate. Gor Mahia won the first leg 2-0 at home before forcing a 1-1 draw away in Malabo.

Esperance qualified in an even bigger fashion as after drawing 1-1 with ASAC Concord of Mauritania in the first leg in Nouakchott, they prevailed 5-0 over the islanders in the decider in Tunis to sail through 6-1 on aggregate.

Gor Mahia were humiliated by the Tunisian side 8-2 on aggregate in the same stage in 2014. Esperance won both meetings - 3-2 at Nyayo Stadium before recording an emphatic 5-0 victory at Stade Olympique Rades in the return leg fixture.