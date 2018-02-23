Former Milan defender Gabriel Paletta joins Jiangsu Suning on free transfer

Jiangsu Suning have announced the signing of former Milan defender Gabriel Paletta on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old, capped three times by Italy, was a free agent after terminating his contract with Milan last month.

Paletta came through the youth ranks at Banfield in his native Argentina and played alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero for Argentina's under 20 side.

He went on to spend time with Liverpool before returning to his birth country with Boca Juniors in 2007.

A move to Serie A with Parma in the summer of 2010 followed and Paletta played over 100 times for the club before being sold to Milan in 2015.

But the defender found it hard to get playing time at San Siro and was sent out on loan to Atalanta before eventually terminating his contract with the Rossoneri in January having barely seen the field in the first half of the campaign.

Following the terminated contract Paletta had been linked with a move to either Turkey or China, with Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Antalyaspor all reportedly interested along with Jiangsu Suning.

The CSL side won out, with Paletta now set to play under Italian manager Fabio Capello.