Sofapaka assistant captain, Mathias Kigonya is buoyant that the former champions will pick a positive result against league leaders, Mathare United on Sunday.

Sofapaka goalkeeper rally charges ahead of Mathare United clash

Sofapaka are set to clash with the 'Slum Boys' at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos in what could pass as the biggest test yet for Coach Sam Ssimbwa side, but the Ugandan custodian is upbeat Batoto ba Mungu will extend their positive performance having beaten Kakamega Homeboyz in the last outing.

Sofapaka lost the opening game 3-0 to Bandari, but Kigonya, who has been between the sticks in the last two games, is hopeful his side will maintain the rhythm.

“The first match of the season is always complicated, it is unfortunate we lost, but we have to take the lessons.

“We tried and got a win in the second game, but we should improve more as the season goes on. We are playing Mathare United next and though it is a tough game, we have to show our might in the game as well,” Kigonya told the club portal.

Kigonya is serving his third season in the KPL, having joined the 2009 league winners in mid-2016 and helped the team survive relegation at the end of a tough season.