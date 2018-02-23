Sofapaka set to face their biggest test of the season in Machakos

Sofapaka will face the biggest test of the 2018 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) when they take on league leaders, Mathare United on Sunday.

Sofapaka set to face the biggest test in Machakos

Sofapaka assistant Coach, John Baraza said the trip to Machakos will be a daunting task, but remain upbeat on a positive outing as he chases a second consecutive win.

“The league is still in its infancy stages, but when a team is leading in the league like Mathare are, it should not be handled with kid gloves lest the worst happens.

“But that does not mean that Sofapaka will be attempting to do the impossible since we also have the mental strength to prevail over them (Mathare),” Baraza was quoted on the club website.

Just like most teams, Sofapaka have been having challenges pumping goals and Batoto Ba Mungu technical bench will be concerned by the blunt attack when they face a Mathare United who will be all out to stretch their lead at the summit.

Sofapaka lost the opening game 3-0 to Bandari, but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in their last league outing.

Much will be demanded, especially from Stephen Waruru, Elly Asieche, Hillary Echesa, Maurice Odipo and Umaru Kasumba who are all expected back in the match-day squad.

“It’s encouraging to see players coming out of their cocoons to score as they did against Headquarters. They need to score goals and this is the cardinal rule we have been inculcating in them. But we also need to be cautious at the rear since Mathare have slippery strikers,” added Baraza after his side beat Headquarters 7-0 in a friendly match at Eastleigh High School ground on Wednesday.

Sofapaka are 12-th on the log with three points.