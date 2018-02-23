Patrick Twumasi scored as Astana fought back to claim a 3-3 draw against Sporting CP, but, eventually lost out on a place in the Europa League last-16.

Twumasi on target as Astana crash out of Europa League

Last week, Sporting claimed a 3-1 victory in the first leg of the round of 32 tie in Kazakhstan and they started Thursday’s return fixture positively after Bas Dost opened the scoring in the third minute.

Before halftime, Marin Tomasov levelled proceedings for the visitors but they were pegged back after the restart as Bruno Fernandes registered a brace.

With ten minutes to full time, Twumasi reduced the deficit before Dmitriy Shomko scored late in the game to end the tie in a three-all stalemate. The aggregate score was 6-4 in favour of Jorge Jesus’ side who have now progressed to the round of 16 as their Kazakhstan counterparts were ousted from the competition.

The 2017 Astana Player of the Year now has no chance to add to his haul of five Europa League goals, which he gathered in eight games.