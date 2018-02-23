Kenyan Premier League newbies Wazito FC have started the 2018 season impressively.

Wazito FC warns: We are stronger than what people think

The 2017 National Supper League first runners-up have managed four points in the first two matches after a win against Sony Sugar and a draw against Kakamega Homeboyz respectively.

With the match against Bandari FC coming, head coach Frank Ouna is optimistic his charges will continue with the good run.

"On paper people say a lot of things about us, but it is far from the truth. I work with them (players) every day and I am aware of their ability. As the season progresses, we will be stronger and ready to face all the challenges coming our way.

"Our match against Bandari, just like many others, will be tough but we are prepared well, and I believe we will get something positive," Ouna told Goal.

The Dockers have not lost any of the three matches played, winning one and drawing the other two.