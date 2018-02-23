ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos v ATK - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Reigning champions ATK face Delhi Dynamos in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Delhi on Saturday evening.

Date

Saturday, February 24

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

Delhi Dynamos:

Injured: Albino Gomes, Pritam Kotal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Kalu Uche, Matias Mirabaje

ATK:

Injured: Zequinha, David Cotterill

Doubtful: Robie Keane



Suspended: None



Key Players: Jordi Figueras, Martin Paterson

GAME PREVIEW

Delhi Dynamos will look forward to extending their unbeaten streak to four matches when they take on an out of form ATK side in a crucial ISL encounter on Saturday. These two sides have had a forgettable outing in the league this season and are currently placed at the ninth and eighth position on the league table respectively.

While Delhi have somewhat regained some momentum finally in the league by remaining unbeaten in their last three matches, ATK have lost five out of their last six matches. The team is yet to register a win under interim head coach Ashley Westwood.

Ashley Westwood, who was considered as one of the most successful coaches in Indian football during his stint with Bengaluru FC, needs to find a way to get the reigning champions back to winning ways. The former Manchester United youth player's reputation is at stake at the moment.

ATK have just one point more than their opponents Delhi which means a defeat at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will relegate them to the ninth position.

Miguel Angel Portugal's Delhi Dynamos too will be eyeing three points from this clash and avenge their 0-1 first leg defeat in Kolkata.

Robbie Keane had scored the only goal of that match back in December to seal three points for the Kolkata side. The marquee striker, who has remained absent for the majority of the season due to a series of injuries, may make a come back in Delhi.

ATK Coach Ashley Westwood had hinted before their match against Mumbai that the Irish forward is expected to be back in action against Dynamos.

With Mumbai's win over NorthEast United on Thursday, neither of these two teams can finish among the top six sides and book a direct entry in the Super Cup.

Will Delhi register their second win on home soil or will ATK finally get their first win in the post-Teddy Sheringham era?