Edu Garcia has joined Chinese outfit Zhejiang Lǜchéng from Bengaluru FC on Thursday evening. Goal had revealed on Thursday morning that the Chinese club was in advanced talks with Bengaluru FC for Garcia’s transfer. According to Bengaluru FC's release, this is the very first time that an Indian club has received a transfer fee for a player from a foreign club.

Official: Edu Garcia joins Chinese’s Zhejiang Lǜchéng

He has penned a one-year deal with the Chinese club with an option of automatic renewal should he play more than 15 matches.

The Spaniard was on a one-year deal with the Blues which was set to expire in May this year. However, Zhejiang Lǜchéng coach Sergi Barjuan was keen to rope in Garcia which led to the Chinese club paying a transfer fee for the player.

Garcia scored twice and has five assist from his 1054 minutes in the Indian Super League (ISL).

“Edu has been a thorough professional during his time at the club and he was presented an opportunity that seemed right to say yes to. His contribution to our season so far has been very valuable and I wish him the best,”said Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca.

"It was an offer that worked well for the club, Edu and Lǜchéng. It’s also a matter a pride that the deal is a historic one in Indian football and that Bengaluru FC is involved in it. Edu has been fantastic for us in the short time he has spent at the club and we thank him for his contribution while wishing him luck for the future,” said club COO, Mustafa Ghouse.

Garcia has already left Bengaluru to join the Chinese outfit in Spain in the early hours of Friday morning.