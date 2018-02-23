East Bengal take on Chennai City FC in a do-or-die I-League encounter on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

GAME I-League 2017-18: East Bengal v Chennai City FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview EAST BENGAL V CHENNAI CITY FC

DATE

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

TIME

2:00 P.M.



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV Channels Online Streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

HOTSTAR/JIO TV



TEAM NEWS

EAST BENGAL POSSIBLE XI

Injured: None

Suspended: Arnab Mondal



Key Players: Dudu Omagbemi, Yusa Katsumi, Mahmoud Al Amna

CHENNAI CITY FC POSSIBLE XI

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Michael Soosairaj, Aleksandar Rakic.

GAME PREVIEW

I-League title contenders East Bengal lock horns against relegation-threatened Chennai City FC in a crucial encounter on Saturday in Kolkata.

The Red and Golds cannot afford to lose a single point in their last three matches if they want to remain in the title race. The situation is similarly desperate for the visitors who are currently placed eighth in the league table with 16 points from as many matches. They are tied on points with Churchill Brothers and have also played a game more.

After the loss to Gokulam Kerala FC in their previous match, Khalid Jamil's men had lost all hopes of winning the title. But after Minerva's defeat to Gokulam on February 20th, East Bengal has found yet another lifeline in the title race.

The Kolkata giants will be missing the services of veteran defender Arnab Mondal due to suspension. Another experienced defender Gurwinder Singh is likely to replace Arnab in this crucial encounter.

East Bengal's midfield generals Katsumi Yusa and Mahmoud Al Amna have to take the added responsibility on the pitch. A lot will depend on these two midfielders who can change the course of the game single-handedly.

Also Dudu Omagbemi needs to up his game by a notch and be prolific up front. The Nigerian star, who replaced Willis Plaza during the January transfer window, is yet to justify his recruitment. He has scored just one goal so far in his second innings with Kolkata giants.

For Chennai City, a lot of responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Aleksandar Rakic, Sinivas Pandian and Michael Soosairaj. Michael Soosairaj, who scored a brace in his team's 3-1 win over Churchill Brothers last week, will have to replicate his performance on Saturday if they want to create an upset and remain alive in the relegation battle.

It must be remembered that it was against Chennai City last year that East Bengal's title challenge went up in the air. Khalid Jamil will certainly want to avoid the same mistake which occured in the Trevor Morgan's ill-fated reign.

Will East Bengal collect three points and put pressure on title favourites Minerva Punjab and NEROCA FC or will V Soundararajan's side create a major upset and move ahead in the league table?