Yanga Head Coach George Lwandamina has congratulated his players for qualifying for the second round of the CAF Champions League.

Lwandamina planning to improve before Township Rollers clash

Yanga followed their 1-0 win at home with a hard fought 1-1 draw against Seychelles’ St Louis in Victoria City in the 2nd leg of the tie, and qualified by a 2-1 aggregate.

Speaking to Goal through social media Lwandamina revealed that after qualifying for the second round his plan is to strengthen his squad before the next match against Township Rollers from Botswana.

"I congratulate my players for the good work. We played away and were the first team to score before the host equalized. My plan as the coach is to improve in our preparation before the next game against the Botswana team," said Lwandamina.

Yanga will now turn focus to their Federation Cup match against Majimaji set to be played next week.