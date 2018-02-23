Glory aims to win 'Cup final' against City

Perth Glory coach Kenny Lowe is confident his struggling side can still gate crash the A-League finals, and he might have star striker Adam Taggart back this weekend to help his cause.

Two serious hamstring injuries has restricted Taggart to just eight games this season, robbing Perth of one of its best strikers.

The 24-year-old is listed as being at least a week away from returning.

But Lowe said Taggart was a chance to return off the bench in Saturday night's crunch clash with Melbourne City at nib Stadium.

Perth have lost seven of their past eight matches to crash to eighth on the ladder.

And with just seven rounds remaining, Glory are a worrying seven points adrift of sixth spot.

Lowe said every one of the next seven matches would be treated like a Cup final.

"Win every one and we're in Europe," Lowe joked.

"The spirit's good, the mood's good. There's a desire. The hunger is still to win the next game.

"There's no reason we can't (make the finals). We've got the players to do it. We've got the firepower to do it. Let's just have a little bit of luck, and we'll do it."

City are sitting pretty in third spot, but they were given a huge wake-up call in last week's 4-0 hammering from Sydney FC.

Star City striker Bruno Fornaroli made his long-awaited return from injury off the bench in that match, but he lacked his usual class.

Lowe hopes Fornaroli will be "rusty as hell" this weekend.

"Fingers crossed that he's forgotten how to tie his shoelaces and doesn't know the names of his mates," Lowe said.

"He's an absolutely fantastic player. It's nice to see him back after such a long injury. But I won't like to see him back in great form."

Saturday's match will pit new Glory midfielder Neil Kilkenny up against his former side.

Kilkenny starred for City last season, but was frozen out this campaign by new coach Warren Joyce, forcing him to look elsewhere.

Glory will be without defender Shane Lowry (suspended) and midfielder Mitch Nichols (released).

STATS THAT MATTER

* No team has recorded fewer clean sheets this season than Perth Glory (two). Only Sydney (10) have registered more than Melbourne City (six)

* Perth Glory have won seven of their past nine games against Melbourne City at nib Stadium, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

* Melbourne City have registered nine errors that have led to a goal in their campaign; three more than any other team.