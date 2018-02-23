Oliver Bozanic set for City A-League debut

Oliver Bozanic will make his Melbourne City debut against Perth Glory on Saturday night but there's still no certainty as to when stricken club captain Bruno Fornaroli will return to full-time A-League duties.

Fornaroli spent six months recuperating from an ankle injury before returning to action in City's last-out loss to Sydney FC.

After a bye last weekend, hopes were high the Uruguayan golden boot winner might be ready to lead City's line once more.

While Fornaroli will travel to Perth, coach Warren Joyce is unsure whether he'll be playing.

"We still have to monitor him on a daily basis ... he's not progressed as quickly as we'd like," Joyce said.

"At the start of this week he was sore again and wasn't able to train properly.

"Having had half an hour in the last game you're hoping that he's tracked in a lot better and a lot further.

"It's probably frustrating for the boy. It's frustrating for me.

"You just want him fit and pain free and back to his best ... but you can't just wave a magic wand."

In his absence Marcin Budzinski is likely to continue up front, with Bozanic partnering Luke Brattan in midfield with Osama Malik unavailable.

Malik was injured in the warm-up during Sydney FC's 4-0 thrashing of City a fortnight ago, and has only just progressed to running.

Joyce says throwing Bozanic straight in was less than ideal.

"We can't beat around the bush with him ... ideally we'd have liked for him to have played more football - and I'm sure he would as well - but you've not got time to play catch up," he said.

"He'll start the game and we'll see how long he manages and how he deals with that."

At nib Stadium, Bozanic will come up against the man he's effectively replaced - Neil Kilkenny.

Last season's player of the year was frozen out under Joyce before leaving in January, signing for Kenny Lowe's under-pressure side.

Joyce said he was expecting to face a motivated man.

"You'd expect any player playing against an old club wants to do well," he said, suggesting Kilkenny didn't meet his standards.

"I said this to our players; nobody can stop you playing well. Nobody can stop you training well.

"You see who trains well and who doesn't.

"There's no excuses for a player to not do that."